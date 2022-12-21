Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 984 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.84.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 303,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118,207. The company has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.