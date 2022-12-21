Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.90. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN)
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.