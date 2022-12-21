Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Down to $20.40

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $19.90. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 435 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,662. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

