DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) Stock Price Down 38.4%

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Rating) shares were down 38.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

DCC Trading Down 13.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

DCC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

