DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 4,613 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.7% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after buying an additional 2,398,782 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,302 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.83. 14,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

