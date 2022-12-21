DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,738,141. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

