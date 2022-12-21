DeDora Capital Inc. Has $348,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,145. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

