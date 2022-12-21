DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.79. 10,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

