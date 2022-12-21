DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.5% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.30 on Wednesday, hitting $185.10. 8,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $186.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.
