DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 42.9%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) rose 42.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,351,778 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 180,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Stock Up 28.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

DeepMarkit Company Profile

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

