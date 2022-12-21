DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,271.36 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.13 million and $1,271.36 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,274 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

