DeFiChain Achieves Market Cap of $229.58 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $229.58 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

