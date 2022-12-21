dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $3,887.14 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00006015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00389842 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00031430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000431 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9916039 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,975.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

