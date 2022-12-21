dForce USD (USX) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $4,240.75 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00391346 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031212 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000949 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000333 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000418 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9916039 USD and is down -3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,975.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.