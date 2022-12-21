Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 717,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 86.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 131,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,190. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $84.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

