Diligent Investors LLC Buys 5,646 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $9,235,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSK. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

