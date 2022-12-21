Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Dot worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair cut Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,191. The firm has a market cap of $854.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

