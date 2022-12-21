Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,354. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

