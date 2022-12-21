Diligent Investors LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,755. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
