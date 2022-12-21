Diligent Investors LLC Has $6.28 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 140.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,755. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $82.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.