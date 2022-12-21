Diligent Investors LLC Sells 400 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $101,694,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after buying an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. 693,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,780,307. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.