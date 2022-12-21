district0x Price Tops $0.0175 on Top Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, district0x has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One district0x token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $73,477.50 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $870.04 or 0.05184480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00498804 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,959.71 or 0.29554389 BTC.

district0x Token Profile

district0x was first traded on August 8th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io. The Reddit community for district0x is https://reddit.com/r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

district0x Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts.Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community.The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network.”

