Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.95 million for the quarter.

