DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS):

12/12/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.30 ($36.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/7/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €32.00 ($34.04) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/7/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/3/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €26.50 ($28.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/1/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €25.00 ($26.60) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/27/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/26/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2022 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €29.86 ($31.77) on Wednesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($24.64) and a twelve month high of €39.48 ($42.00). The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of €28.55 and a 200-day moving average of €27.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

