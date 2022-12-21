dYdX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.70 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, dYdX has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00007331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a market capitalization of $68.81 million and $69.70 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dYdX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $855.25 or 0.05074157 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00496882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.20 or 0.29440491 BTC.

dYdX Profile

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dYdX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dYdX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.