Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock opened at $142.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $237.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.91%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

