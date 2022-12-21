Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,733,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,406,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $157.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $183.79.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

