Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Takes $241,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,702,000 after buying an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after buying an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 944.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 759,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,000 after buying an additional 687,026 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BJ opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Several brokerages have commented on BJ. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.93.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

