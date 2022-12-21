Eight Capital Analysts Give Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) a C$17.00 Price Target

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$17.00 price objective by analysts at Eight Capital in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

TSE AYA opened at C$8.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.01 million and a P/E ratio of -244.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

