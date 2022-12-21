Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.88. Electromed shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 2,664 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Electromed Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.5% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 66,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

