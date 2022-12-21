ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00015270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226738 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32234118 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

