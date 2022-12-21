Elk River Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,472,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BLK traded up $21.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $713.39. 10,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,952. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $678.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $653.87. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

