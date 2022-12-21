Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

PXD traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $174.44 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.23 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

