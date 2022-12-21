Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.8% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.56. 92,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,314. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.