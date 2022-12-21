Elk River Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,972 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 167,389 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.83. 33,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.