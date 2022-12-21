Elk River Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.84. 9,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,889. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.54.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First Republic Bank to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.