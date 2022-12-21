Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.10. 82,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,438. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

