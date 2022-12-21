Enegra (EGX) (EGX) One Day Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be purchased for about $173.27 or 0.01028747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.72 billion and approximately $1.95 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.3571455 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,941,743.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

