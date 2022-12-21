Energy Web Token Price Tops $3.12 on Top Exchanges (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00018537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $102.63 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

