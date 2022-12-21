Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 3,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 880,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Enhabit Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enhabit

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory S. Rush acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,615.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

