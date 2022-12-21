Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

E has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ENI from €18.50 ($19.68) to €19.00 ($20.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ENI from €14.10 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($16.81) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

E stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that ENI will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in ENI by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,640 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ENI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

