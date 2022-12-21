Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.93. Enservco shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 197,255 shares changing hands.

Enservco Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

