Entain (LON:ENT) Shares Down 1.1%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,309.38 ($15.91) and last traded at GBX 1,309.50 ($15.91). 527,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,126,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,323.50 ($16.08).

Several analysts have commented on ENT shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 1,450 ($17.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 1,871 ($22.73) to GBX 1,800 ($21.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,000 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,066.67 ($25.11).

The stock has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,672.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,259.58.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

