Enzyme (MLN) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $19.12 or 0.00113734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $38.97 million and approximately $538,809.47 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

