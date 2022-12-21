ERC20 (ERC20) Price Tops $0.0079

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $26.54 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00015157 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040571 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00226914 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00800761 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $409.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

