ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $436.28

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and $436.28 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015181 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00226423 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

