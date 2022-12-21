Evercore ISI Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $153.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.72 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

