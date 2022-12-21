Everipedia Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $62.97 million and approximately $14.69 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the future of knowledge. The IQ token powers IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. The IQ token is both a governance and DeFi token with IQ stakers governing the platform and earning rewards. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by BrainDAO's treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, blue chip NFTs, and other digital assets.The IQ token is integral to IQ.wiki. IQ token holders who stake their tokens with the HiIQ staking system, vote on governance decisions involving both the platform and the IQ token itself. IQ token stakers also earn IQ token rewards from staking their tokens with HiIQ and for contributing to the IQ.wiki platform.”

