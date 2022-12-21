Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.12

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 26048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Evotec Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
