Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.95

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.95 and traded as low as C$7.38. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 13,642 shares traded.
Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.32 million and a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72.
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
