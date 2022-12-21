FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Boosted by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 3.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

FedEx stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.