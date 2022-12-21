FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.2% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Focused Investors LLC owned 0.23% of FedEx worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $164.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.87. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

